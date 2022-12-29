We may earn a commission from links on this page.

A Florida woman has filed suit against Velveeta alleging that the statement on its microwavable shells-and-cheese meal is false and misleading because the product takes longer to cook than the advertised three-and-a-half minutes. What do you think?

“Never file lawsuits hungry.” Jorge Cicero, Export Agent

“This must’ve caused a lot of distress in her life if she’s willing to admit to eating Velveeta.” Dania Parker, Lacquerer