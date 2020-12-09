America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Floyd Mayweather, Logan Paul To Face Off In February Boxing Match

Opinion

Former boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr., who was undefeated during his career with a record of 50-0, will fight YouTube personality Logan Paul in an exhibition boxing match in February. What do you think?

“Shoot. Did they try talking things out first?”

Heath Broyden • Lie Detector

“You get a few million followers and all of a sudden you think you can knock out Logan Paul.”

Aaron Stiles • Systems Analyst

“This is a disgrace to the once-great sport of YouTubing.”

Joan Wright • Balcony Carpenter

