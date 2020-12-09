Floyd Mayweather, Logan Paul To Face Off In February Boxing Match

Former boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr., who was undefeated during his career with a record of 50-0, will fight YouTube personality Logan Paul in an exhibition boxing match in February. What do you think?

“Shoot. D id they try talking things out first?” Heath Broyden • Lie Detector

“You get a few million followers and all of a sudden you think you can knock out Logan Paul.” Aaron Stiles • Systems Analyst