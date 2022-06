According to a new study, ​​people who received at least one influenza vaccine were 40% less likely than their non-vaccinated peers to develop Alzheimer’s disease over the course of four years. What do you think?

“I caught last year’s Alzheime r’s and it wasn’t too bad.” Angelo Hamrick, Dance Therapist

“Yeah, but sometimes Walgreens is really busy.” Stacey Doringo, Animal Chiropractor

“So there could be a benefit to getting vaccinated after all.” Patrick Jensen, Freelance Poet