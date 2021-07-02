Flying Car Completes 35-Minute Test Flight

A new hybrid car-aircraft prototype, which can transform from plane to road vehicle in under three minutes, has completed a 35-minute flight between two airports in Slovakia. What do you think?
“This is perfect for people who want to die in something more expensive than a car accident.”
Xander Hayes, Political Cartoonist
“Looks like my drunk driving just got a fresh new angle.”
Andy Perez, Professional Interrupter
“Finally, I can choose between being stuck in traffic or delayed due to weather.”
Hester Brooks, Dashboard Decorator