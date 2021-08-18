The Biden administration has approved a significant and permanent increase to SNAP benefits available to needy families, increasing by more than 25% above pre-pandemic levels. What do you think?

“Oh man, kids are going to be so annoyed that their parents can afford healthier food.” Tad Bohlen, Inventory Czar

“I’ll make sure to increase the degree at which I judge people for it by 25% .” Jason Fiscella, Baby Name Cataloguer