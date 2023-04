Tupperware, the 77-year-old U.S. maker of food storage containers, warned that it could go out of business unless it can quickly raise new financing. What do you think?

“It’s just not a good business model if it depends on Americans leaving uneaten food.” Kara Demarcus, Aspiring Grammarian

“I’ve just been wrapping my leftovers in an old T-shirt.” Jacob Huffman, Freelance Demolisher

