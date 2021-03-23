Foping Bamboo Forest Named Best Outdoor Dining Spot By Panda Quarterly

SHAANXI PROVINCE, CHINA—Beating out fan favorites Shunan and Wanglang as the top destination, Foping Bamboo Forest was named best outdoor dining spot Tuesday by Panda Quarterly. “A classic dining experience that has been leaving patrons satisfied for hundreds of years, if you’re ever in the area, you need to have a meal at Foping Bamboo Forest,” read the review in part, urging readers to sample the signature bamboo the forest was famous for. “There’s a reason this forest has been at the top of our list for the last 100 years, and that’s consistency. You know you’re always going to get the best, freshest bamboo every time. Plus, it’s all you can eat, so you’ll never go home hungry. Who knows, you might even spot celebrities like Mei Sheng or Tai Shan while you’re there.” At press time, Foping Bamboo Forest was permanently closed after being demolished by land developers.

