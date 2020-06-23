America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Ford Delays Launch Of New Bronco To Avoid O.J. Simpson’s Birthday

Ford Motor Company announced they will move the planned debut of the new Bronco from July 9 to July 13 after learning the original launch date coincided with O.J. Simpson’s birthday. What do you think?

“They need to tread carefully or the Bronco might become associated with O.J. Simpson.”

Rex SwanekEmergency Talent Agent

“Smart. Customers shouldn’t have to choose between buying a new car and going to O.J.’s birthday party.”

Alonzo BruceBarnyard Attendant

“Someone should probably let them know he was acquitted.”

Maria Torres • Pianist’s Assistant

