A pair of front-row balcony tickets to Ford’s Theatre on April 14, 1865—the night President Abraham Lincoln was assassinated by John Wilkes Booth—sold at auction for $262,500. What do you think?

“I’ll just wait for the mo vie version.” Troy Wheelock, Systems Analyst

“Looks like Lincoln’s assassination wasn’t all for naught.” Javier Barclay, Shovel Engineer

