American Voices

Forever 21 Bought Following Bankruptcy

OpinionVol 56 Issue 07

Fast-fashion retailer Forever 21, which filed for bankruptcy in 2019 following declining sales, has been purchased by Authentic Brands, with plans to keep nearly 500 stores open nationwide and add new lines of accessories. What do you think?

“What a waste of money. It’s just going to fall apart after a few weeks.”

Gene Barton • Systems Analyst

“Phew, for a second there I thought I would have to just stop wearing clothes.”

Edgar Wolfe • Lawn Care Researcher

“I love a corporate happily ever after.”

Antonia Frazier • Exfoliation Artist

