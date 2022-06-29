Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson testified Tuesday that despite Donald Trump being informed that the protesters outside the White House on Jan. 6 had weapons, he told officials to “let my people in” and march to the Capitol. What do you think?

“Well, yeah, how else did he expect them to kill everyone?” Bill Hartley, Grift Specialist

“That settles it. I’m voting for Biden.” Jan O’Riordan, Body Critic

“I only bring my AR-15 to protests to make sure they stay peaceful.” Conrad Vershbow, Systems Analyst