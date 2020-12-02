Former Astronaut To Be Sworn In As U.S. Senator

Former astronaut Mark Kelly—who completed four missions to space before retiring from NASA in 2011 following an assassination attempt on his wife Congresswoman Gabby Giffords—will be sworn in as a U.S. senator for Arizona on Wednesday. What do you think?
“I hope Kelly knows Arizona is a lot warmer than what he’s used to in space.”
Svetlana Morrison • Graffiti Cleaner
“It’s sad to see someone’s career take a nosedive like this.”
Kevin Fugate • Blood Stain Remover
“People shouldn’t be allowed to accomplish more than one kind of thing.”
Hank Akander • Fort Architect