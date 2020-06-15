America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Former DEA Officer Pleads Guilty To Posing As CIA Agent In Fraud Scheme

Vol 56 Issue 24Opinion

Ex-DEA officer Garrison Kenneth Courtney admitted in court last Thursday to deceiving companies and public officials into believing he was a covert CIA agent in order to defraud contractors of nearly $4 million, at one point claiming a foreign government had poisoned him with ricin. What do you think?

“Are we sure this guilty plea isn’t just part of the mission he’s involved with as a covert CIA agent?”

Kendra Bowser • Gem Polisher

“Makes you wonder if all the CIA agents in your life are who they say they are.”

Frank Marable • Military Librarian

“Now I don’t feel so bad about pretending to be handsome online.”

Kenneth Euston, Systems Analyst

