Former French President Found Guilty Of Corruption

A French court convicted former President Nicolas Sarkozy of corruption and influence peddling, suspending part of his sentence and recommending he serve only one year under house arrest. What do you think?

“That’s too bad, I’ve heard French prisons are beautiful this time of year.” Carson Bendler, Bull Handler

“You really have no business being president if you don’t know how to get away with a little corruption.” Dane Warrel, Brunch Monitor