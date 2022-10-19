ATHENS, GA—Signing to one of the top recovery programs in the country, former high school basketball star Brandon Palmer landed an Alcoholics Anonymous sponsorship, sources confirmed Wednesday. “We are honored to have such an esteemed local high school basketball star join our highly coveted roster of rehabilitated substance abusers,” said AA spokesperson Geena Carlyle, expressing the organization’s excitement about landing the highly coveted former basketball star. “Palmer is a top prospect we’ve been eyeing for years now. So it is a real pleasure to finally have him on board.” At press time, Palmer was reportedly dropped by his AA sponsor due to a drunk driving incident.