Former Michigan Governor Charged In Flint Water Crisis

Former Michigan governor Rick Snyder and members of his administration have been indicted on criminal charges for their role in the 2014 Flint water crisis that exposed residents in the predominantly Black city to lead, killing 12 and sickening dozens. What do you think?

“I think that the people who had to drink the water ought to take some responsibility for this, too.” Wade Gailey • Bilge Inspector

“I don’t see how his actions rise to the level of accountability.” Scott Kamath • Pelt Cleaner