American Voices

Former Spanish King Goes Into Exile

Vol 56 Issue 31Opinion

Juan Carlos, the former king of Spain, announced via a letter to his son King Felipe VI on Monday that he has gone into exile just weeks after the country’s Supreme Court opened an investigation into his involvement with a high-speed rail contract with Saudi Arabia. What do you think?

“I totally get it, I also avoid confrontation.”

Holly Melzow, Unemployed

“Wait, so there are some countries where the rich and powerful still experience shame?”

Roy Obering, Sock Baller

“What kind of leader doesn’t know he can simply strong-arm Supreme Court judges into doing what he wants?”

Mason Nenna, Comb Maker

