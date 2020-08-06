Former Spanish King Goes Into Exile

Juan Carlos, the former king of Spain, announced via a letter to his son King Felipe VI on Monday that he has gone into exile just weeks after the country’s Supreme Court opened an investigation into his involvement with a high-speed rail contract with Saudi Arabia. What do you think?

“I totally get it, I a lso avoid confrontation.” Holly Melzow, Unemployed

“Wait, so there are some countries where the rich and powerful still experience shame?” Roy Obering, Sock Baller