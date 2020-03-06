America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Former TV Host Must Pay PBS $1.5 Million For Violating Morality Clause

A jury has ruled that PBS is entitled to collect $1.5 million from former on-air personality Tavis Smiley for violating the morality clause of his employment contract after several women came forward in 2017 to accuse him of sexual misconduct and harassment. What do you think?

“I never would have supported Smiley’s shows if I knew he was the kind of guy who breaks employment contracts.”

Brandon Washington • Scabies Doctor

“Another great reminder to read those on-boarding documents carefully whenever you start a new job.”

Gregory Torres • Paint Can Opener

“And where was this morality clause when Timmy and Tommy Tibble refused to share with D.W.?” 

Kathleen Ross • Systems Analyst

