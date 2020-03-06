Former TV Host Must Pay PBS $1.5 Million For Violating Morality Clause

A jury has ruled that PBS is entitled to collect $1.5 million from former on-air personality Tavis Smiley for violating the morality clause of his employment contract after several women came forward in 2017 to accuse him of sexual misconduct and harassment. What do you think?

“I never would have supported Smiley’s shows if I knew he was the kind of guy who breaks employment contracts.” Brandon Washington • Scabies Doctor

“Another great reminder to read those on-boarding documents carefully whenever you start a new job.” Gregory Torres • Paint Can Opener

Advertisement