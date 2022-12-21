Fortnite creator Epic Games will pay a record $520 million to settle allegations that it illegally collected children’s personal information and used “dark patterns” to encourage accidental in-game purchases. What do you think?
“I hope they have a creepy way of making that money back.”
Cliff Zarley • Unemployed
“I blame parents for letting their kids have personal information.”
Mandy Lee • Chief Enunciator
“We let these companies babysit our kids for free, and they betray us like this?”
Skyler McManus • Excuse Investigator