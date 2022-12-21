We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Fortnite creator Epic Games will pay a record $520 million to settle allegations that it illegally collected children’s personal information and used “dark patterns” to encourage accidental in-game purchases. What do you think?

“I hope th ey have a creepy way of making that money back.” Cliff Zarley • Unemployed

“I blame parents for letting their kids have personal information.” Mandy Lee • Chief Enunciator