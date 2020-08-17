‘Fortnite’ Sues Apple Following App Store Ban

Epic Games announced plans to sue Apple just hours after their popular online game Fortnite was removed from the App Store, escalating a feud between the companies that centers on Apple’s 30% commission on in-app purchases. What do you think?

“I consider myself to be pretty up on current trends, but what the hell is an ‘app?’” Brie Gollick, Systems Analyst

“I’m not allowed in Apple stores either but you don’t see me making a big deal out of it.” Will Lyall, Horse Mane Braider