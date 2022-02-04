MÉRIDA, MEXICO—Shedding new light on a rarely discussed prehistoric era, paleontologists from the Ohio State University announced Friday they had uncovered fossilized evidence that confirmed the extinction of dinosaurs led to a brief epoch when asteroids ruled the E arth. “The fossil record clearly shows that after annihilating the non-avian dinosaurs that dominated the planet 65 million years ago, these round, rocky carnivores quickly rose to the top of the food chain,” said Peter Jameson, head of an excavation team in the Yucatán that took core samples of the Chicxulub crater, from which the asteroids are believed to have first emerged before quickly spreading across the globe. “Their tough, craggy hide gave them an advantage over contemporary species. Small, rodent-like mammals, the early progenitors of human beings, survived by outrunning these lumbering predators during their short reign, and soon, cooling global temperatures led to a mass erosion event, wiping the asteroids out completely.” Jameson added that the descendants of the asteroids lived on to this day in the stones and pebbles that are still plentiful across the planet.