NEW YORK—Following the broadcast of a doctored photograph featuring the financier and convicted sex offender, Fox News received widespread criticism Tuesday for cropping a picture of Jeffrey Epstein at a party to edit out the killer buffet spread. “This is typical of the lax journalistic standards of Fox News to mislead the public by suggesting Epstein was holding some sort of rinky-dink get-together when, in fact, there was a veritable smorgasbord for his visitors to enjoy,” said Angelo Carusone of Media Matters, adding that the conservative network had engaged in misleading editing practices in an effort to omit the truth that the party had featured a full dessert bar equipped with fruit, pastries, and a chocolate fountain. “The truth is, there was an abundance of high-class options like caviar and bacon-wrapped scallops, as well as comfort food like sliders and mac-and-cheese balls, but that doesn’t fit into the narrative that Fox is trying to construct, so facts be damned. You’d never know it from looking at the photo that Fox put out, but this party was just one example of Epstein’s long history of providing numerous waiters to ensure guests like Bill Clinton, Donald Trump, Prince Andrew, and Alan Dershowitz always had ample hors d’oeuvres.” Carusone added that this journalistic oversight was particularly egregious for Fox News reporters since they, along with virtually everyone else in the media, had attended dozens of Epstein’s get-togethers over the years.

