Fox News Host Outraged By Viral Video Of Mob Of Thugs Using Coupons To Save Money

NEW YORK—Saying the footage clearly showed the chaos that Democratic leadership had created in cities across the country, Fox News host Jesse Watters expressed outrage Monday at a viral video showing a mob of thugs using coupons to save money. “Look at the tape, people, these are essentially roaming gangs out there barging into Walgreens, Dollar General, and Walmart and using coupons to force defenseless cashiers to give them a dollar off on mouthwash,” said a visibly agitated Watters of the widely-viewed footage compilation showing customers at local supermarkets and pharmacies using coupons to purchase assorted home goods and cosmetics at a significant discount. “It’s absolutely disgusting liberals are letting them get away this. Saving 50 cents on every package of cough drops they can get their grubby hands on? What kind of banana republic are we living in? Does a price mean nothing in these lawless zones? What’s even worse is these criminals—and let’s call them what they are, folks—act like they’re entitled to a low, low deal on foil baking pans just because they cut out some piece of paper. It’s madness. Every American who cares about safety should be out there protesting and calling their Congressperson about this.” At press time, Watters had expressed relief after a Dick’s Sporting Goods cashier who watched his program shot a customer for entering t he store and attempting to use a coupon to buy tennis balls.

