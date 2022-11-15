Fox News host Jesse Watters is claiming that Democrats are working to keep women single, pointing out that 68% of unmarried women voted blue in the recent election cycle, and that once women “settle down and fall in love,” they will vote Republican. What do you think?

“I wish Democrats were able to successfully coordinate something on that scale.” Duncan Ross, Log Peeler

“Love will make you do crazy things.” Heidi Wu, Pet Manicurist