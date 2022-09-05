Brit Hume

“Look, I don’t know how Dominion can be mad at us. Spreading lies about the voting systems not working was the compromise, okay? The top brass at Fox News originally wanted us to spread the rumor that the voting machines turned every American voter into a trans pedophile supersoldier in the Democratic Party army, but we hosts talked them down to just making totally false claims about the machines malfunctioning. And this is the thanks we hosts get.”