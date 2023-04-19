America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Fox News Settles Dominion Defamation Lawsuit For $787.5 Million

Fox News has agreed to settle a defamation lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems for $787.5 million, averting a trial in a case that exposed how the top-rated network chased viewers by promoting lies about the 2020 presidential election. What do you think?

“Fox is going to have to come up with some pretty good lies to make that money back.”

A.J. Santiago, Unemployed

“That’s a small price to pay for speaking truth to power.”

Madeline Lough, Credit Adjuster

“Seven-hundred and ninety million dollars is nothing a few Liberty Mutual ads can’t cover.”

Vince Deraney, City Planning Aide