Fox News Anchors Respond To Claims About Workplace’s Toxic Culture

Image for article titled Fox News Anchors Respond To Claims About Workplace’s Toxic Culture

A former employee claimed that the network discriminated against her because of her gender while she worked at Tucker Carlson Tonight. The Onion asked Fox News anchors to respond to allegations about the workplace’s toxic culture, and this is what they said.

Greg Gutfeld

Image for article titled Fox News Anchors Respond To Claims About Workplace’s Toxic Culture

“Sure, we might play a little rough around here, but that’s how you know we all vehemently hate each other.”

Sean Hannity

Image for article titled Fox News Anchors Respond To Claims About Workplace’s Toxic Culture

“I agree that it’s incredibly toxic how upset people get when I hurl racial epithets at them.”

Tucker Carlson

Image for article titled Fox News Anchors Respond To Claims About Workplace’s Toxic Culture

“I’m going to address this as I always do: by saying the M&Ms should definitely be sexier.”

Laura Ingraham

Image for article titled Fox News Anchors Respond To Claims About Workplace’s Toxic Culture

“Anyone who complains about the environment at Fox News is just a disgruntled former employee who’s mad I slapped them.”

Jeanine Pirro

Image for article titled Fox News Anchors Respond To Claims About Workplace’s Toxic Culture

“No one I’ve worked with has ever had a bad experience working at Fox News. But then again, I’ve never been able to finish a conversation with a coworker without them leaving the room.”

Neil Cavuto

Image for article titled Fox News Anchors Respond To Claims About Workplace’s Toxic Culture

[Wordlessly pulls out his penis]

Ainsley Earhardt

Image for article titled Fox News Anchors Respond To Claims About Workplace’s Toxic Culture

“Suffering makes Ainsley grow stronger.”

Martha MacCallum

Image for article titled Fox News Anchors Respond To Claims About Workplace’s Toxic Culture

“I can’t talk right now. They’re listening...FUCK YOU, YOU COMMIE LIBERAL TERRORIST!... Meet me outside after work, and I’ll explain everything...AND STAY OUT!”

Shannon Bream

Image for article titled Fox News Anchors Respond To Claims About Workplace’s Toxic Culture

“I’m a little teapot short and stout. Here is my handle, here is my spout.”

Maria Bartiromo

Image for article titled Fox News Anchors Respond To Claims About Workplace’s Toxic Culture

“It’s not toxic, it’s paying your dues. When you work at a place like this, you have to lie down and let all the anchors eat sushi off your naked body.”

Steve Hilton

Image for article titled Fox News Anchors Respond To Claims About Workplace’s Toxic Culture

“I asked for a raise and was given a harem of 15 female interns whose bras were stuffed with cash.”

Brian Kilmeade

Image for article titled Fox News Anchors Respond To Claims About Workplace’s Toxic Culture

“So I have a PA pull my pants up for me after I go to the toilet—so what? Gotta learn the biz somehow.”

Dan Bongino

Image for article titled Fox News Anchors Respond To Claims About Workplace’s Toxic Culture

“You’re right. It is. No one will call me ‘Bongo Boy’ like I asked.”

Mark Levin

Image for article titled Fox News Anchors Respond To Claims About Workplace’s Toxic Culture

“I’m hoping that if I sexually harass people enough, an Antifa will show up and I can slap them.”

Geraldo Rivera

Image for article titled Fox News Anchors Respond To Claims About Workplace’s Toxic Culture

“Creating a toxic environment is half the fun of having a job.”

Jesse Watters

Image for article titled Fox News Anchors Respond To Claims About Workplace’s Toxic Culture

“I own a yacht. Who cares!”

Bret Baier

Image for article titled Fox News Anchors Respond To Claims About Workplace’s Toxic Culture

“If I didn’t live my life harassing women and minorities, how could I expect my fans to do the same?”

Trey Gowdy

Image for article titled Fox News Anchors Respond To Claims About Workplace’s Toxic Culture

“They don’t call me ‘Registered Sex Offender Trey’ for nothin’!”

