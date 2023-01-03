We may earn a commission from links on this page.

French president Emmanuel Macron has announced that starting in 2023, condoms would be made available for free in pharmacies for 18- to 25-year-olds in a bid to reduce the spread of STIs, which increased by 30% over the last two years. What do you think?

“I thought herpes was part of the French mystique.” Michelle Bairwell, Dirt Tycoon

“They should also give out free cigarettes for after.” Joseph Hutchings, Apology Engineer