BROOKLYN—Glancing out of the corner of his eye as his hand froze in place, Lakers head coach Frank Vogel was waiting for LeBron James to nod during Tuesday’s game before he drew the next line on his white board. “Now, Anthony will come out to set a pick here so, Trevor can, so um, he can,” mumbled Vogel, who paused the description and started to alter the play as soon as he saw a frown cross his star forward’s face. “Then we will kick it back out for the three . No? Well, Malik should be able to get a clean, um no that’s no good. Or how about we...n o, we don’t need to get the ball outside here, huh? If we dump it off to LeBron inside? That should work, right?” At press time, Vogel’s skin was turning pale and his stomach was in knots after LeBron called a timeout and summoned him over to the bench.

