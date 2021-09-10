DURHAM, NC—Citing service to others as one of the main tenets of their brotherhood, members of the Kappa Sigma fraternity at Duke University told reporters Friday that a cookout they had hosted raised more than $10,000 to help pay the medical expenses of a pledge they put in a coma. “This money will go directly toward the treatment of Kayden’s broken bones, internal bleeding, alcohol poisoning, and third-degree burns,” said chapter president Drew “Domer” Peterson III, explaining that 100% of proceeds from the sale of burgers, hot dogs, and rips from a homemade communal gravity bong at the house’s reggae-themed “Smoke Out” barbecue would be donated to Kayden Trent, who required multiple surgeries and has not regained consciousness since suffering a “massive party foul” last spring. “We’re going to put the brakes on our plan to buy that 30-foot beer bong and instead take these Jäger bottles full of cash and give them to his doctors for that skin graft he needs. We’ve all been there as a pledge during Hell Week, so we feel for our brother.” Peterson later clarified that if and when Trent was released from the hospital, he would still need to finish the “vomelette” he had choked on in order to complete his initiation.