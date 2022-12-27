We may earn a commission from links on this page.

The French baguette is now under UNESCO safeguarding as an item of “intangible cultural heritage” after France’s culture ministry warned of a “continuous decline” in the number of traditional bakeries, with some 400 closing every year over the past half century. What do you think?

“I hope this gives ba guettes protection to safely reproduce.” Eddy Keats, Seaweed Harvester

“America must act immediately to preserve the McRib.” Theo Klamm, Systems Analyst