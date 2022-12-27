The French baguette is now under UNESCO safeguarding as an item of “intangible cultural heritage” after France’s culture ministry warned of a “continuous decline” in the number of traditional bakeries, with some 400 closing every year over the past half century. What do you think?
“I hope this gives baguettes protection to safely reproduce.”
Eddy Keats, Seaweed Harvester
“America must act immediately to preserve the McRib.”
Theo Klamm, Systems Analyst
“After the eradication of the croissant we can’t take any chances.”
Bernadine Yu, Revenue Collector