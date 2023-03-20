America's Finest News Source.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

French Bulldog Becomes Top U.S. Dog Breed

Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.

According to new American Kennel Club rankings, the expensive and highly sought-after French bulldog was the most popular dog breed in the U.S. in 2022, unseating labradors from the top spot for the first time in 31 years. What do you think?

“Honestly, the very sight of my lab now disgusts me.”

Rhys Lloyd, Twist Tie Collector

Watch
  • Off
  • English
The Onion Film Standard: Shazam! Fury Of The Gods
Thursday 1:51PM
You Can Still Get Taylor Swift Tickets Down This Dark Alley By Crawling Into Back Of This Van
Thursday 11:30AM

“If the past three years have shown us anything, it’s that Americans don’t really care about respiratory issues.”

Jim Bevel, Soil Tiller

“Hopefully all of this success doesn’t go to their flat, poorly evolved heads.”

Francine Bizzle, Unemployed

OpinionAmerican Voices