According to new American Kennel Club rankings, the expensive and highly sought-after French bulldog was the most popular dog breed in the U.S. in 2022, unseating labradors from the top spot for the first time in 31 years. What do you think?

“Honestly , the very sight of my lab now disgusts me.” Rhys Lloyd, Twist Tie Collector

“If the past three years have shown us anything, it’s that Americans don’t really care about respiratory issues.” Jim Bevel, Soil Tiller