Police in France are hunting a gang of international Lego thieves that are raiding toy stores for valuable collectible sets that can eventually be sold for thousands of dollars on the black market. What do you think?
“A heist where they can literally build themselves out of any situation will be tough to stop.”
Gideon Palmer • Co-copilot
“If these thieves ever find out about diamonds, bank vaults, or art museums, we’re toast.”
Luella Derr • Brazer
“Sad, I remember the days when you could go to bed at night without even thinking of locking the toybox.”
Trey Noonan • Unemployed