Police in France are hunting a gang of international Lego thieves that are raiding toy stores for valuable collectible sets that can eventually be sold for thousands of dollars on the black market. What do you think?

“A heist where they can literally build themselves out of any situat ion will be tough to stop.” Gideon Palmer • Co-copilot

“If these thieves ever find out about diamonds, bank vaults, or art museums, we’re toast.” Luella Derr • Brazer