WESTPORT, CT—In the midst of a divorce and grateful to have had a friend’s guest room to crash in for the past couple months, local man Nate Suarez told reporters Friday that he hoped he would be able to return the favor when his host Mark Durden’s marriage imploded. “I really appreciate him helping me out while I work through some things, and he’ll totally be welcome to stay with me once he and Julie get to the point where they can’t make it work anymore,” said Suarez, who added that he was looking for a plac e to rent, but money was tight as a result of his need to hire a divorce lawyer and keep up his share of the mortgage payments on the house his wife had kicked him out of. “I’m actually checking out a studio apartment next week that looks pretty cool. It doesn’t have a guest room, but I could definitely scrounge up a sofa for Mark to sleep on. I know me moving into his place has put some strain on his relationship with Julie, so I want to do whatever I can to extend the same generosity to him.” At press time, sources confirmed neither of the men had a place to live after Julie Durden had moved all their possessions into the front yard and changed the locks on her house.