ROCHESTER, MN—Caught off guard by the new mother’s eagerness to make plans, sources confirmed Tuesday that local woman Elise Andersen was maybe a bit too available after having a baby. “I told her, ‘I totally get that you’re going to have your hands full for a while,’ and she sent me a link to an EDM-themed bar crawl,” said 31-year-old Cara Prangley, who clarified that while she understood the need to cope with isolation during early parenthood, it had been only four days since Andersen had given birth. “I’m not trying to shame her or anything, but I think she’s still bleeding? I’m a little concerned, but maybe a tequila Tuesday is just what she needs. She did say she’s getting the best sleep of her life.” At press time, Andersen had reportedly sent her friend a text asking if they could stop by the fire station on their way to the club.

