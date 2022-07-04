CHICAGO—Expressing both disgust with and envy of the woman’s advantageous upbringing, local 27-year-old Sierra Berg told reporters Monday that wealthy friend Andrea Lockwood would not last one day as upper middle class. “Growing up, she went to some ritzy private high school that cost $60,000 a year—that’s almost as much as my parents paid for my entire undergraduate tuition,” said Berg, who griped that her privileged friend would have been “eaten alive” at the public high school she attended, which was located in one of the top-ranked school districts in Illinois. “Imagine having enough money that you got to see Europe as a child. Meanwhile, the farthest my parents ever took me was Cancún. And we didn’t even have a house there! All I’m saying is that it must be nice. Does she even know what it’s like to have to share a bathroom with your sister?” At press time, Berg had accused her friend of “slumming” after Lockwood posted a photo of herself on social media shopping at Whole Foods.

