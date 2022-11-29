We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Frontier Airlines is doing away with its customer service phone line in its latest cost-cutting measure, the company saying that most customers prefer communicating with service agents via digital channels like its website’s live chat or social media. What do you think?

“Hope they’ll tell the peop le still on hold.” William Rivera, Quilt Stuffer

“Then who have I been talking to for the past three hours?” Nathan Davis, Radio Operator