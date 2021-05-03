Fruit Fly Floating Lifelessly In Glass Of Wine A Somber Reminder Of The Perils Of Gluttony

NEW YORK—In a chilling example to all who had borne witness, a fruit fly floating lifelessly in a glass of wine Monday was reportedly a somber reminder of the perils of gluttony. “A sad portrayal of what fate awaits those whose passionate appetites rage unchecked,” said bar patron Jeremy Mitchell, noting the heavy warning was reflected in image of the deceased insect who paid the full price for its insatiable obsession, meeting its untimely end in the sweet Moscato it desired. “Take heed, for this tragedy, though small in stature, embodies in it the highest cost of cardinal sin. The fruit fly lived and died a cautionary tale so that we could learn its lesson: T hrow moderation to the winds, and the greatest pleasures bring the greatest pains.” At press time, a visibly inebriated Mitchell was being escorted from the bar after other customers complained of his belligerent rantings.

