CHICAGO—Having already spent 15 minutes searching for a place to park his vehicle, frustrated fire truck driver Trevor Boyce was reportedly taking another spin around the block Wednesday after the only open spot he found was in front of a fire hydrant. “It’s not worth it if I get a ticket,” said Boyce, adding that he knew as soon as he left his 40-foot-long pumper truck blocking the hydrant, the police would probably show up and tow it. “Even if I turn my flashers on, they’ll slap me with a $150 fine. Wait, I think I see a spot up ahead—fuck, nope, it’s another hydrant.” Cursing himself for having driven to a home that was only six blocks away from the fire station, Boyce went on to complain that he should have just walked to the fire.

