OPR election expert Patton Oswalt attempts to explain the controversial practice, but this time on a podcast. Will he be able to show voters how gerrymandering affects their ballot without using any of his usual charts or maps?

You can find The Topical on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and Stitcher.