HOUSTON—As many companies reassessed their presence in the nation following its invasion of Ukraine, restaurant chain Fuddruckers announced Thursday that it was pursuing a golden market opportunity by opening 1,000 new locations in Russia. “Running a successful business is a matter of identifying a window of opportunity and seizing on it, and that’s what we plan to do by moving into Russia in a very big way over the next six months,” said Fuddruckers spokesperson Paul Gubbins, adding that the major drivers behind the move were a sudden glut of available commercial real estate and a vast pool of newly unemployed Russian workers with fast food restaurant experience. “We have to strike while the iron is hot. That’s just smart business. Expanding our footprint in Russia is a multibillion-dollar decision that will generate massive profits for our investors. Certainly, there are some risks, but frankly, there are always going to be risks in business, and we believe that from Moscow to Vladivostok, the Russian people are hungry for the world’s greatest hamburgers. It’s a great time to be Fuddruckers.” Company officials went on to state that no battle between powerful governments would deter the fast food chain’s unshakable commitment to supplying the people of Russia with Big Chili Cheese Dogs.

