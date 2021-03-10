Fugitive Caught Coming Out Of Hiding To Buy ‘Call Of Duty’

An escaped prisoner in the U.K. was caught after months of evading police when he left his hideout to buy Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, telling officers he was bored from the pandemic-related lockdown. What do you think?

“I can see how being on the run from the police could get boring.” Lenny Grenier, Transaction Facilitator

“I hear the graphics alone are worth 1 to 2 years of added prison time.” Mac Prichard, Town Constable