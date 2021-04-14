Fukushima Radioactive Water To Be Dumped In Ocean

Japan announced plans to dump a million tonnes of radioactive wastewater into the ocean from the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant that was damaged by a 9.0 magnitude earthquake in 2011, sparking protests from local fisherman and environmental groups. What do you think?
“I just hope the ecosystem has time to evacuate.”
Theresa Westerholm • Unemployed
“I worry about the negative impact on the ocean’s garbage patches and oil spills.”
Hector Stark • Hospital Critic
“So? I live on land.”
Chaz Gelula • Professional Jacks Player