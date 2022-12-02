NEW YORK—In response to the rapper’s recent antisemitic comments during his appearance on conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ Infowars show, head-covering company Full-Faced Black Hood™ announced Friday it had ended its partnership with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. “We have taken the decision to terminate Ye’s sponsorship of our face-covering headwear, effective immediately,” said Full-Faced Black Hood™ CEO Greg Cullinan, who added that Ye’s recent rhetoric and actions had been unacceptable and dangerous, violating the values of tolerance and inclusion that a company making black stretchy hoods that completely cover the face take very seriously. “We’ve been a family company for over 75 years, actually having been at the forefront of obscuring the faces of anti-Nazis for decades, and therefore, we can no longer in good conscience work with Mr. West. We hope this sends a powerful message to the world that antisemitism and bigotry have no place in a Full-Faced Black Hood™.” Cullinan added that while company executives strongly condemned Mr. West’s hateful comments, they asked that everyone please note how crystal clear his voice sounded when coming through one of their high-quality full-faced hoods.

