The three-story, four-bedroom Victorian home featured in the opening credits of Full House has sold for $5.35 million, $640,000 under the original asking price of $5.99 million. What do you think?

“I’m not living a nywhere that gets a theme song stuck in my head.” Clint Stromberg • Volunteer Security Guard

Advertisement

“Good luck getting the Bob Saget smell out.” Liv Pierce • Jelly Vendor