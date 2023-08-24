Fyre Festival 2 Announced Following Organizer’s Release From Prison

Billy McFarland, who went to federal prison for crimes related to 2017’s infamous Fyre Festival, has announced that tickets for Fyre Festival 2 are now on sale for $499, though no dates, lineup, or location have been confirmed. What do you think?

“I bet they’ve still got some brea d and cheese slices in storage somewhere.” Sergio Guevara, Content Associate

“Perhaps it’s time to rethink whether prison has a deterrent effect.” Juliana Pierce, Training Specialist

Advertisement