Fyre Festival 2 Announced Following Organizer’s Release From Prison

Billy McFarland, who went to federal prison for crimes related to 2017’s infamous Fyre Festival, has announced that tickets for Fyre Festival 2 are now on sale for $499, though no dates, lineup, or location have been confirmed. What do you think?
“I bet they’ve still got some bread and cheese slices in storage somewhere.”
Sergio Guevara, Content Associate
Watch
The Onion Reviews 'Licorice Pizza'
Share
“Perhaps it’s time to rethink whether prison has a deterrent effect.”
Juliana Pierce, Training Specialist
Advertisement
“Luckily he’s already been convicted of fraud, so he knows what to avoid.”
Andre Dunneback, Systems Analyst