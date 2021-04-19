Fyre Festival Attendees Win Class-Action Settlement

Two hundred seventy-seven Fyre Festival attendees won a $2 million settlement against organizers of the notorious 2017 “luxury” music experience that was canceled after the poorly planned $1-thousand-to-$12-thousand-per-ticket event resembled what some called “a disaster relief camp.” What do you think?

“No amount of set tlement money will undo the bad sandwiches they endured.” Baxter Stevenson • Produce Specialist

“That’s a nice little something to add to their trust fund.” Ernest Lane • Systems Analyst