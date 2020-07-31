Garth Brooks Withdraws Self From Top Country Music Association Award

Garth Brooks announced that he has taken himself out of the running for Entertainer of the Year at the 2020 CMA awards, saying he has already won seven times and it’s time for him to step aside so a younger generation can take the prize. What do you think?

“This only makes me w ant to give him the prize even more.” Hank Cano • Unemployed

“I’ve always said country music needed term limits.” Frances Jarchow • Certified Gymnast