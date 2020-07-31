America's Finest News Source.
ShopSubscribe
America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Garth Brooks Withdraws Self From Top Country Music Association Award

SEE MORE: Vol 56 Issue 30
Vol 56 Issue 30OpinionGarth BrooksCountry Music Association Award

Garth Brooks announced that he has taken himself out of the running for Entertainer of the Year at the 2020 CMA awards, saying he has already won seven times and it’s time for him to step aside so a younger generation can take the prize. What do you think?

“This only makes me want to give him the prize even more.”

Hank Cano • Unemployed

Advertisement

“I’ve always said country music needed term limits.”

Frances Jarchow • Certified Gymnast

“Yikes. This little PR stunt might cost him the award this year.”

Mitch Fixler • Telegraph Installer

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Onion

Top Contenders For The 2020 NBA Season Restart

Ellen: ‘I Never Intended To Make Staff Feel Unsafe By Wearing A Bloodied Ram Skull And Stalking Them With A Hatchet’

Federal Agents Drive 3 Hours Away From Portland Before Realizing Abducted Protester Still In Backseat

Real-Life ‘Nintendogs’? This Furry 4-Legged Creature Loves To Snuggle And Play