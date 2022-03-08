The national average price of gas has hit a record $4.17 per gallon as President Biden announced a ban on Russian oil, natural gas, and coal imports in response to the country’s invasion of Ukraine. What do you think?

“This is why I al ways make sure to wring out the pump to get every last drop.” Regina McGann, Chief Extortionist

Advertisement

“If you get enough DUIs, you’ll never have to worry about the price of gas ever again.” Fredrik Lafferty, Cow Trainer