General Mattis Condemns Trump As Threat To Constitution

Former Defense Secretary General James Mattis penned a critique of the president this week saying Donald Trump has abused his executive authority and seeks to divide Americans rather than unite them. What do you think?

“I personally thin k our president is doing an excellent job threatening the constitution.” Jameson Snyder • Unemployed

“It’s a shame he never had the power to do something about it.” Carter Goldman • Egg Trader

“Oh, please. Just some more liberal virtue signaling of another SJW four-star general.” Samantha Frazier • Currency Inventor