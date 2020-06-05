America's Finest News Source.
General Mattis Condemns Trump As Threat To Constitution

Former Defense Secretary General James Mattis penned a critique of the president this week saying Donald Trump has abused his executive authority and seeks to divide Americans rather than unite them. What do you think?

“I personally think our president is doing an excellent job threatening the constitution.”

Jameson Snyder • Unemployed

“It’s a shame he never had the power to do something about it.”

Carter GoldmanEgg Trader

“Oh, please. Just some more liberal virtue signaling of another SJW four-star general.”

Samantha FrazierCurrency Inventor

